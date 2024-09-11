AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 1.2% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.37.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $8,872,069. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $633.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $637.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $631.89. The firm has a market cap of $177.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

