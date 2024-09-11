AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $509,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $217,671,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,541,000 after buying an additional 1,266,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,610,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after buying an additional 160,415 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,318,000 after acquiring an additional 633,765 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,306,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.58.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

