AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,865,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,403 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Cybin were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBN. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cybin in the first quarter worth about $95,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cybin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cybin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,770,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cybin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,041,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cybin by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 19,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cybin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYBN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Cybin Price Performance

Cybin stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.42. Cybin Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.74.

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cybin Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cybin

(Free Report)

Cybin Inc is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.