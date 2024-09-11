AdvisorShares Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter worth about $11,749,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,964,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 203,216 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $49,998.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile



Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

