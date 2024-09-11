ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Position Lowered by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,157,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,244 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.50% of ADMA Biologics worth $12,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $68,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 24,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $408,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 449,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $4,190,566.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,726 shares in the company, valued at $36,436,552.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 24,150 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $408,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 449,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,900 shares of company stock worth $9,129,891 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -864.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

