Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 871.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,948,000 after acquiring an additional 889,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point cut their target price on Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Acushnet Stock Down 3.3 %

Acushnet stock opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.83 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 7.91%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $71,250,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,412,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,398,287.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

