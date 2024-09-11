Achain Trading 11.1% Lower This Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $0.18 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000859 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001369 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.