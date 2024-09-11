Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.65.

ACCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Accolade from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Accolade from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Accolade alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Accolade

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Accolade Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 0.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after buying an additional 28,405 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,403,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,626,000 after purchasing an additional 77,044 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Accolade by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,804,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,351,000 after buying an additional 297,110 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Accolade by 244.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,623,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 1,862,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Accolade by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,011,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after buying an additional 314,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Accolade has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $316.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.22 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 20.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accolade

(Get Free Report

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.