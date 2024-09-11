Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.75-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.895-6.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.14 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.750-6.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASO. UBS Group downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.80.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

