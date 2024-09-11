Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.70. 309,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 45.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $3,728,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $2,538,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

