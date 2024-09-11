Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Forecasted to Post Q4 2026 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez expects that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.25 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $55.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.80.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $174,054,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,969,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,147,000 after purchasing an additional 481,640 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,878,000 after purchasing an additional 559,414 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,721,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,683,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,613,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,903,000 after purchasing an additional 29,912 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

