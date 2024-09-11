Academy Sports and Outdoors’ (ASO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Loop Capital

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

ASO stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.04. 67,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,671. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

