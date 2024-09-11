ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $19,488.77 and approximately $2.95 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009351 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,799.75 or 1.00038964 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013509 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000002 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $2.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

