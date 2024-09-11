AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 9.9% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $199.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $199.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.