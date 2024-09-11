3,850 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Price Performance

EAT stock opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $76.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 274.62%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James downgraded Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on EAT

About Brinker International

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.