2,521 Shares in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Purchased by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 63,717.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 63,080 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 10.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 109,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern Bankshares

In other news, President Quincy Lee Miller sold 12,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $211,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of EBC stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.89. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $232.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

