2,040 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 97.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.14.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $166.96 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $177.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.02 and a 200 day moving average of $163.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

