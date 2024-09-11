2,000 Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Acquired by Fore Capital LLC

Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of PDD by 1,106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.01 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.01.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Macquarie downgraded PDD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Daiwa America raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.78.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

