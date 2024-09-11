15,873 Shares in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) Acquired by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. VitalStone Financial LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $978,000.

Get First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF alerts:

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

AFLG opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $33.33.

About First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.