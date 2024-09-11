153,500 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 153,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,139,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Argus raised Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.11.

Shopify Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.35.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

