1,389 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,389 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after acquiring an additional 232,441 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $257.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.00. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,275 shares of company stock worth $14,220,661. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.17.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

