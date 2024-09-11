13,469 Shares in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Acquired by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 283.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 920,404 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% in the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,741,000 after purchasing an additional 904,160 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $23,935,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 175.0% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Leerink Partners raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.92.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solid Biosciences

(Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.