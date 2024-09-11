1,145 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Acquired by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $223,610,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,488,000 after acquiring an additional 441,754 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,117,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 44.4% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,871,000 after purchasing an additional 252,220 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,648,000 after acquiring an additional 209,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.88.

Align Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ALGN opened at $227.15 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $336.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also

