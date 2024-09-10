zkSync Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One zkSync token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, zkSync has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. zkSync has a market cap of $409.54 million and approximately $39.39 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000121 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.01 or 0.00267411 BTC.

zkSync Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.10978299 USD and is up 5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $41,368,880.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

