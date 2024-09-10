Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.00

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85), with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.92).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Zinc Media Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £14.82 million, a PE ratio of -777.78 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.27.

In other Zinc Media Group news, insider Mark Browning bought 20,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £14,994 ($19,607.69). Corporate insiders own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

About Zinc Media Group

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

