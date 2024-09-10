ZClassic Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $418,814.04 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00053635 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00037862 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00014254 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

