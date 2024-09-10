XRUN Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $17.28 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. XRUN has a market capitalization of $17.28 million and $43,916.38 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can now be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, XRUN has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRUN Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,350,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

XRUN Token Trading

