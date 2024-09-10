WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $228.35

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$228.35 and last traded at C$230.42, with a volume of 257053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$226.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WSP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$254.50.

WSP Global Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$221.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$216.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.93 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global Inc. will post 9.3735137 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

