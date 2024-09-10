Wormhole One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.67 Million (W)

Wormhole (W) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Wormhole has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Wormhole has a total market capitalization of $537.54 million and approximately $18.67 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wormhole token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000119 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.99 or 0.00266302 BTC.

Wormhole’s launch date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,577,873,594 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.20659666 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $19,321,566.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

