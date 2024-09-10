Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Holdings Boosted by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Workday were worth $17,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,244,000 after buying an additional 324,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,491,149,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after purchasing an additional 301,463 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Workday by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,382,000 after purchasing an additional 281,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Workday by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,511,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 75,903 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.15.

WDAY opened at $253.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.14 and a 200-day moving average of $244.36. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $12,240,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,563,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 523,402 shares of company stock worth $119,914,724. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

