WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSC. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

