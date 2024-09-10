William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.7% of William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 656,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,987,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,494,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $456.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $471.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.44. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

