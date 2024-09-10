Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 170.60 ($2.23), with a volume of 28581768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.80 ($2.17).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. Wickes Group’s payout ratio is currently 9,166.67%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 151.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.78. The stock has a market cap of £403.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,411.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, Design and Installation, and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden and outdoor space, building supplies, tools, timber, doors, drawer fronts, decorating, flooring and tiles, electrical, hardware and roofing, painting, extensions, loft conversions, driveway, hang a shelf, and joinery and landscaping categories.

