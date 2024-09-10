Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) is B&I Capital AG’s 3rd Largest Position

B&I Capital AG trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Welltower comprises 8.5% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Welltower were worth $26,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $8,857,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,072,000 after acquiring an additional 523,656 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Welltower by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,955,000 after acquiring an additional 72,968 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $127.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 157.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $127.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.58.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

