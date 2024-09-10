Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 14,092 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,092 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,701,000 after purchasing an additional 225,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94,226 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,754,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,587,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $208.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.