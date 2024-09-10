Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 839 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

