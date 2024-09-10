Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,311 shares of company stock valued at $234,214 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DexCom

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.55. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.