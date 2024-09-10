Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,824 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,732,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,107,000 after buying an additional 172,069 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,416,000 after acquiring an additional 196,272 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 908,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,265,000 after purchasing an additional 47,489 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 823,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,445,000 after purchasing an additional 87,450 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 217,159 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CIBR opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $59.66.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.