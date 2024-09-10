Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.05.

NYSE:PM opened at $127.45 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $128.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $198.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

