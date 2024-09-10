Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 4,268 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 338.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 146,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113,366 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 7,328.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.12.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

