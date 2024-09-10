WAXE (WAXE) Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week

WAXE (WAXE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28.24 or 0.00052053 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAXE has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and $2,822.87 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

