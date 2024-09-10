Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) Receives GBX 493.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 474.17 ($6.20).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 435 ($5.69) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 500 ($6.54) to GBX 520 ($6.80) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

WOSG stock opened at GBX 377.80 ($4.94) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 395.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 384.03. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 324 ($4.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 728 ($9.52). The firm has a market cap of £905.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,503.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

