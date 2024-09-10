Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,118 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 23.3% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 83,083 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 62,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1,109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,238 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 49,753 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 169,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 103,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 234,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 47,886 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $2,736,653.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 635,512,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,445,890,427.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $2,736,653.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,512,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,445,890,427.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,510,437 shares of company stock worth $487,759,176. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.

Shares of WMT opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $77.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

