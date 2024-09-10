W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $990.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W downgraded W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,014.11.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $972.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $953.40 and its 200 day moving average is $954.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 38.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

