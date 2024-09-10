W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Lessened by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 225.0% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 2.6 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $972.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $953.40 and a 200-day moving average of $954.08. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $674.41 and a one year high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,014.11.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

