Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,163 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 367,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 2.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $16,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 39,780 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,187,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 412,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 383,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

