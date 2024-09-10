Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 27,080 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 27,080 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 128,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,994,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $157,486,000 after buying an additional 287,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average is $63.54.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.48.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

