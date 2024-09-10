Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 742 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,998,000 after buying an additional 1,614,158 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $92,585,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,465,000 after purchasing an additional 723,830 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after purchasing an additional 662,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,282,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $98.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

