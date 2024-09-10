Vision Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $269.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.98 and a 200 day moving average of $262.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

