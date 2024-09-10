Vision Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,749,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,055 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in First Solar by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,539,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.25.

First Solar Trading Down 1.6 %

FSLR opened at $205.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.65. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $108,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,506 shares of company stock worth $2,827,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

